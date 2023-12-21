Adams (knee) was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

A nagging knee injury resulted in Adams sitting out his second game over the past five weeks Monday against Philadelphia, though Julian Love stepped in and had a big game with nine tackles and two pickoffs. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Adams is "still in recovery mode" and that the team has "acknowledged" the possibility of shutting the safety down for the season to let his knee get healthy, per John Boyle of the team's official site, though Carroll also suggested that Adams wants to try to continue to play. That casts considerable uncertainly about his chance of suiting up Sunday in Tennessee, and Adams' practice participation during the remainder of Week 16 prep could shed more light on his outlook moving forward.