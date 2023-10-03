Adams (head) exited Monday's contest with the Giants and is being evaluated for a concussion, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Adams was making his season debut after missing the last 385 days while recovering from a torn quadriceps in his left leg, but his status for the rest of the game is now in question. Julian Love will handle the lion's share of work at strong safety for the time being.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Back in action Monday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Full participant in practice•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Expected to play in Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Still waiting on season debut•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Gets questionable tag•