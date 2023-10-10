Head coach Pete Carroll said that he expects Adams to clear the concussion protocol Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Adams suffered a concussion during his season debut against the Giants Week 4 and is expected to be back in action soon. The 2017 first-round pick has only played in one game in the past year but will look to make his permanent return Sunday against the Bengals once he officially clears the protocol.
