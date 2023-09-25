Adams (knee) is expected to be active for the Seahawks' Week 4 matchup with the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle's 37-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday that Adams "will play next week". The safety was able to practice each day ahead of Week 3 and although he didn't play, the Seahawks will have an extra day before they take on the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4.