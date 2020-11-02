Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that he anticipates Adams (groin/illness) being available against Buffalo in Week 9, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll also noted that Adams was on track for Sunday's contest against the 49ers before suffering a setback in the form of a non-COVID illness. The star safety hasn't played a snap since Week 3, but if he's indeed able to return against the 6-2 Bills his presence would provide Seattle's defense with a notable boost.