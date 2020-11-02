Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that he anticipates Adams (groin/illness) being available against Buffalo in Week 9, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll also noted that Adams was on track for Sunday's contest against the 49ers before suffering a setback in the form of a non-COVID illness. The star safety hasn't played a snap since Week 3, but if he's indeed able to return against the 6-2 Bills his presence would provide Seattle's defense with a notable boost.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Not returning Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Ends up sitting out practice•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Not returning Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Misses practice Wednesday•