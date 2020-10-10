site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-jamal-adams-expects-to-return-week-7 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Expects to return Week 7
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
While Adams (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, he is expected to return in Week 7 against the Cardinals following the team's bye, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
This news comes straight from head coach Pete Carroll. In the meantime, look for Ryan Neal to continue filling in for Adams when the team takes on Minnesota on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read