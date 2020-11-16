Adams recorded seven tackles (six solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Adams hurt his shoulder on the opening drive and went directly to the locker room, but he returned quickly and ended up playing 67 of 70 defensive snaps. He was quite productive, too, and coach Pete Carroll has already cleared Adams for Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, a notion that is backed up by his full participation in Monday's practice estimate. Adams continues to be a stud for IDP purposes, as he's piled up 33 tackles (24 solo) and 5.5 sacks in the four games he finished healthy.