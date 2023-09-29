Adams (knee) practiced with the team Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The three-time All-Pro has not played since Week 1 of the 2022 season after tearing the quadriceps in his left leg. Adams was listed as questionable for Seattle's Week 3 game against the Panthers but ended up sitting out again. The safety should play Monday night against the Giants.
