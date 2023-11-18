Adams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

While Adams is dealing with a knee issue, he was listed as being a resting player on Seattle's injury report to begin the week. He logged a DNP on Wednesday before practicing in limited fashion Thursday, but he sat out entirely again Friday. Head coach Pete Carroll said "we'd like them to (play)" when referring to Adams and wide receiver Tyler Lockett, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, lending an air of mystery about Adams' status for Sunday against the Rams. There seems to be a fair chance that he'll suit up, but if he doesn't, Julian Love would likely step in to start in his place.