The Seahawks have listed Adams as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Adams is "as close as you can get," according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. While it sounds like he will be a game-time decision, the 27-year-old appears to be trending in the right direction. With Julian Love (hamstring) and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) both banged up, it could be an advantageous time for Adams to make his season debut.