Coach Pete Carroll said after Monday's game against the Broncos that Adams has a serious injury, which is believed to be to his quadriceps tendon, Tim Booth of the Associated Press reports.

Adams appears to have injured his quadriceps in addition to his knee. The safety will likely be sidelined for an extended period, though it hasn't been revealed up to this point whether the injury is season-ending. Adams will almost certainly be unavailable in Week 2 against the 49ers.