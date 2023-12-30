The Seahawks placed Adams (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Adams had missed Seattle's last two games with this knee injury and he was already ruled out for the team's Week 17 affair, but it now seems as if this issue will force him to miss the remainder of the year. The 28-year-old appeared in nine games for the Seahawks this season, tallying 48 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss. Julian Love is expected to see even more work in Seattle's secondary with Adams missing the team's last two games.