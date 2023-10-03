Head coach Pete Carroll stated after Monday night's victory over the Giants that Adams should be able to play in Week 6 against the Bengals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Adams logged only nine plays on Seattle's first defensive series of the contest before exiting with an apparent head injury, and he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. However, due to an early bye week, Adams may not miss any additional game action. The team should provide additional updates on the veteran safety as he progresses through the league's concussion protocol.