Adams made nine tackles (six solo) and a sack in Monday's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

Adams has juggled responsibilities as a safety, cornerback and edge rusher, and his numbers followed through accordingly. Through seven games, Adams has produced 47 tackles (31 solo) and a career-high 6.5 sacks through seven contests. Despite missing four games this year, Adams leads the Seahawks' defense in sacks by a wide margin. The 25-year-old should be confidently started in IDP fantasy formats.