Adams is slated to undergo offseason surgery to repair a torn left labrum in his shoulder, and he may also require a procedure for his right shoulder, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Additionally, Adams will require a more minor surgery to address multiple injured fingers on his left hand, so the star safety looks poised to spend much of his offseason in rehab mode. While the exact nature of Adams' right shoulder issue isn't known, the labrum surgery will likely keep him sidelined for OTAs, though he should be cleared for full activities before the start of the 2021 season. Despite being well below full strength for much of his first season in Seattle, Adams appeared in 13 games -- including Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams -- and compiled 87 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in those contests.