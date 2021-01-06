Coach Pete Carroll said Adams (shoulder/hand) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's playoff game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
According to Boyle, the 25-year-old was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report. Carroll initially indicated he expected Adams to be able to play against Los Angeles, but his availability appears to be in question.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Banged up in season finale•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Continues pass-rushing domination•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Notches sack against former team•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Not at 100 percent•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Huge performance on MNF•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Fine after injury scare•