Adams (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Adams has now logged back-to-back limited sessions to begin Week 9. Coach Pete Carroll has offered optimism that the star safety will return from his four-game absence against the Bills on Sunday, but in order to do so Adams might have to upgrade to a full practice load Friday.
