Adams (knee) was considered to be limited participant at Seattle's walkthrough Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams has missed the team's last two contests due to a knee injury, but head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the safety was "bouncing around" at walkthrough and that he's "pumped to be back out there". It's unclear if the 28-year-old will be able to return to the field Sunday versus the Steelers, but Wednesday's session was a step in the right direction.