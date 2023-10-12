Adams (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams is still in the concussion protocol despite head coach Pete Carroll previously stating that he expected the 2017-first-round pick to have cleared it by now. Although he was able to practice, Adams will still need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Bengals on Sunday.
