Adams (knee) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams pulled back his workload at practice Thursday after logging a full session to open the week Wednesday. It's unclear whether the safety suffered a setback with his knee or if the team is being cautious in their approach ahead of Week 3 versus Carolina. More information on his status will come on Seattle's final injury report Friday.
