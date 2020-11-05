Adams (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Wednesday that Adams was "full-go" at practice, so his limited tag likely is a product of a no-contact practice rather than a red flag about his groin injury. Carroll essentially cleared him for Sunday's game versus the Bills, but the All-Pro safety will need to avoid a setback through Friday's practice. Once he's ready to go, the Seahawks' defense will immediately be stronger at every level.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Reps to be managed in practice•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Expected to play Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Not returning Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Ends up sitting out practice•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Will be limited Wednesday•