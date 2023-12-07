Adams (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams missed Week 11 due to a knee injury, but returned in Week 12 against the Cowboys and posted 10 tackles (seven solo). His participation in practice over the next couple of days will give a better indication on his availability Sunday against the 49ers.
