Adams (knee) remains without a timeline for full health, according to head coach Pete Carroll, but he is starting to move and do work on a treadmill, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his right knee Week 1, which required surgery and forced him out for the entire season. It's still unclear when he'll be able to participate in full for any offseason activities, but the 27-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.