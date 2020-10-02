In addition to missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, coach Pete Carroll relayed Friday that Adams (groin) may also sit out Week 5's game against the Vikings, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks got off to a 3-0 start and are thinking of protecting the long-term health of Adams, as he would get three full weeks of rest if he didn't play until after the team's Week 6 bye. Lano Hill (back) is next in line to start at strong safety, but considering he missed Friday's practice, Ryan Neal could slot into a starting role Sunday.