Seattle placed Adams (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams will soon undergo surgery to address the torn quadriceps tendon in his left knee that he sustained in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos and will be sidelined for the rest of the season as a result. The upcoming procedure will be Adams' fourth since he joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign, as he previously underwent a pair of shoulder surgeries along with another surgery last offseason to fuse two dislocated fingers. Seattle signed defensive back Teez Tabor off Atlanta's practice squad to replace Adams on the 53-man roster, but Josh Jones is likely to receive the first opportunity to take over Adams' spot in the starting lineup at safety alongside Quandre Diggs (knee).
