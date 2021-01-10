Adams will undergo surgeries on his shoulder and finger after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Rams on Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 25-year-old has been banged up throughout the season, and he also suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder Week 17 against the 49ers, per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. Adams had 83 tackles (59 solo), 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games this season and is entering the final year of his contract in 2021.