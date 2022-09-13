Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Adams will require surgery to address the significant left knee injury he sustained in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "It just breaks your heart. We're going to miss him so much," Carroll said of Adams.

Carroll didn't offer up a timeline for Adams' return, but the 26-year-old safety looks like he could be done for the season based on the tenor in which the coach discussed the injury. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Adams' injury is to the quadriceps tendon, which attaches to the muscle to the top of his left kneecap. An official timeline for Adams could come once surgery is completed, but at least for the foreseeable future if not the rest of the season, the Seahawks are expected to turn to Josh Jones to serve as Adams' primary replacement in the starting lineup. Adams was coming off a 2021 campaign in which he totaled 87 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions over 12 games.