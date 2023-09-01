Adams (quadriceps) will not play Week 1 against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks took Adams off the PUP list because they think he can be ready before Week 5, but coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday that the safety will miss at least one game. Adams suffered a torn quad tendon last September and has played exactly as many games (25) as he's missed through three seasons with the Seahawks. His upcoming absence leaves Julian Love as the likely starter next to Quandre Diggs, with Seattle having prepared for this scenario by giving Love a two-year, $12 million contract this March after he made 16 starts and recorded 124 tackles in his final season with the Giants.