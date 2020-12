Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Adams is "at about 85 percent" due to a lingering shoulder injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Adams' condition hasn't affected his performance, as he has piled up 20 tackles and two sacks over the past two games. There may be an ongoing risk of re-injury for the All-Pro safety, but he's a surefire IDP asset on a weekly basis due to his significant ceiling.