Adams and the Seahawks reached a mutual understanding that the safety will play out 2020 on his existing contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Adams' trade demand was seemingly a product of his frustration with a lack of progress in contract talks with the Jets. He's apparently willing to be more patient for his new team, hoping to reach a long-term agreement next offseason. The Seahawks technically have Adams under contract for $9.86 million in 2021 via the fifth-year option on this rookie contract, but they'll probably be looking at a holdout if they don't sign him to a megadeal. The Seahawks sent two first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round selection.