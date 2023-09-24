Adams (knee) is not expected to suit up versus the Panthers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but it looks like he will need more time before retaking the field since the first time since Week 1 of the 2022 season. Seattle's inactive list, to be released roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, will make Adams' status official. The Seahawks' defense is in dire need of playmakers after a rough two-game stretch to begin the 2023 campaign, so it's encouraging at least that Adams reportedly has a better chance of playing Week 4 versus the Giants on Monday Night Football.