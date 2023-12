Adams posted 10 tackles (seven solo) in Thursday's loss to Dallas.

Adams missed Week 11 due to a knee injury but was able to suit up last Thursday against San Francisco. He didn't have an injury designation heading into Week 13 versus the Cowboys and played on all but one of the Seahawks' defensive snaps. Adams produced a season-high tackle total in the defeat and will now have 10 days to prepare for a Week 14 rematch against the 49ers.