Adams made five tackles (two solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Adams dropped an easy interception in the first half, which would've marked his first pick since Week 3 of the 2019 season. The fourth-year safety remains the Seahawks' top pass rusher, stacking up 8.5 sacks and 21 quarterback pressures through nine games. In fact, he ranks tied for eighth in the league in sacks despite missing four games this year. Adams will look to continue his dominance next week against Washington, as quarterback Alex Smith has been sacked on 7.9 percent of dropbacks this year.