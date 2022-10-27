Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Tuesday that Adams (knee/quadriceps) won't return in the 2022 season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Carroll finally ruled Adams out for the season after dancing around the subject for more than a month following the safety's surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Ryan Neal has taken over duties at strong safety in the meantime. Injuries have been a serious issue for Adams, who only played 24 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Adams is on track to make it back for the 2023 campaign. He will immediately reclaim his starting role once he returns.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Moves to IR•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Surgery will end season•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Needs surgery, may be out for 2022•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Sustains serious injury•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Suffers knee injury on MNF•