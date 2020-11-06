Adams (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Seahawks haven't finished Friday's practice yet, but barring a setback with his groin in that session, Adams is poised to rejoin the secondary following a four-game absence. His return should provide a big boost to a Seattle pass defense that has struggled mightily throughout the season, though the team will be without the services of its No. 1 cornerback in Shaquill Griffin (hamstring/concussion). Before missing time with the injury, Adams tallied 23 tackles and two sacks through his first three games with the Seahawks.
