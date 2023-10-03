Adams (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup with the Giants.
Adams lasted just one defensive possession in his season debut Monday and he will now enter concussion protocol. The safety will benefit from the Seahawks' bye week in Week 5 and set his sights on being back for the team's next contest Oct. 15 versus Cincinnati.
