Adams (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

"There's always the possibility that he could play, because he's practicing with us, he'll go full-go today and have a great week, I hope," coach Pete Carroll said. "We're planning on making sure we don't do it until the time is exactly right, so we're trying to measure that, sensing how he feels and all of that. He's really excited about how close he is, so we'll see what happens." Adams, of course, is looking to make his first appearance since last season's Week 1 torn ACL. We'll have a better idea on his Week 3 availability later this week.