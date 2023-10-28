Adams (knee) is officially questionable to play against the Browns on Sunday in Week 8, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Adams saw his practice participation go from DNP to limited to full during Week 8 prep, and Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the safety should be able to suit up Sunday, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Adams is coming off playing a season-high 93 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in a Week 7 win against Arizona, and he also logged a season-best six tackles in that contest.