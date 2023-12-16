Adamas (knee) has been deemed questionable to face Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Adams has been dealing with a knee injury since late October, but it's cost him just one contest thus far. He didn't practice at all this week, though head coach Pete Carroll indicated that the team opted to rest the safety's knee, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. That said, Carroll didn't give any indication about whether he expects Adams to play Monday, so he could be a true game-time call.