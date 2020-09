Adams (hand) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and will play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams missed a few practices because he needed stitches after cutting his hand while slicing strawberries, but the All-Pro safety is back in action and preparing for his Seahawks debut. The 2017 first-round pick will immediately make the Seahawks' defense more versatile, and he'll be an every-down safety in Week 1.