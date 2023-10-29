Adams (knee) is active for Sunday's game with the Browns.
Adams opened the week as a nonparticipant at practice but he was able to work up to full participation Friday and he's now ready to go for Week 8. The safety registered a season-high six tackles in Seattle's win over the Cardinals in Week 7.
