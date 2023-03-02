Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Adams (knee) is "making his progress" and "doing his stuff," John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Coach Carroll also said that "everything was going the way it was supposed to go" when referring to Adams' recovery from the season-ending quadriceps tendon injury he suffered back in Week 1 of 2022. The 27-year-old safety will likely spend the majority of the offseason gaining back his strength in hopes of being back to full health by the start of the 2023 campaign.