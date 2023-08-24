Adams (quadriceps) passed his physical and was removed from the Seahawks' active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Adams is not expected to fully participate at practice right away, but rather get eased back into the swing of things. The Pro-Bowl safety was acquired by Seattle in 2020 and has since accumulated 173 tackles (118 solo), two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and 9.5 sacks across 25 games. He missed nearly the entire 2022 campaign after suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury, but it looks like he is nearing the end of that recovery process.