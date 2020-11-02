Coach Pete Carroll says that Adams (groin/illness) will be on a pitch count during upcoming practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday with hopes that he can play Week 9 against Buffalo, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The two-time Pro-Bowl safety was on course to make his first appearance since Week 3 when the Seahawks hosted the 49ers on Sunday, but a non-COVID illness ended up keeping him on the shelf for an NFC West clash. With that in mind, Adams seemingly has a strong chance to suit up against the Bills so long as he can recover from his illness. The July trade acquisition had recorded 23 tackles and two sacks over his first three outings of the year.