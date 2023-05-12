Adams' (quadriceps) status remains uncertain, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
Adams played in just one game before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury last year. "He's doing well," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Thursday. "He's working his tail off. We want to be really careful with this. It's been two years in a row where he's been banged up now." Seattle traded for Adams in July of 2020, and he went on to set a NFL record for sacks as a defensive back (9.5), but he's appeared in just 25 games over the past three seasons.