Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Returns to action Sunday
Adams (shoulder) returned Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Adams was evaluated in the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury early in the first quarter, but he quickly returned to retake his role at strong safety.
