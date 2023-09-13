Adams (knee) logged a limited practice session Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in Week 1 last year that required surgery and ended his season. The star defensive back has been rehabilitating since, with Wednesday's practice marking his first of any sort since the injury occurred. Given his ability to practice -- albeit in limited fashion -- to begin the week, there's a good chance Adams can make his return to the field when Seattle battles the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.