Adams (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks will allow Adams a full three weeks of rest to recover from his groin injury, as he's now not slated to play until after the team's Week 6 bye. The star safety is nursing a first-degree groin strain. If Lano Hill (back) isn't able to get healthy in time to face the Vikings on Sunday, Ryan Neal would be in line to draw another start in replacement of Adams.