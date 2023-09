Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Adams (knee) should be back at practice this week ahead of Sunday's game at Detroit, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams missed Seattle's regular-season opener as he continued to recover from a torn quad he sustained early last season, but a return to practice would suggest he could be ready to play again as early as Week 2. Look for the Seahawks' upcoming injury reports to provide further clarity regarding his availability.