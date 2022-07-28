Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Adams (shoulder) is expected to be unavailable with an issue on his surgically repaired hand, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Adams's expected return from a torn labrum suffered in his left shoulder last December will have to be put on hold due to this hand issue. Carroll did not provide a timeline for the one-time All-Pro's return while the safety seeks second opinions for his hand. Adams underwent surgery to repair broken fingers on the same hand in January of 2021, so it's possible this current issue springs from this prior injury. As a result, backup safeties Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair should see increased reps during the starter's undetermined absence.